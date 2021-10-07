Intel Has Plans For A US$94 Billion Factory In Europe

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger spoke again about the company’s project to build a new semiconductor factory in Europe. The idea is for the site to be “the most advanced in the world” in industry technologies and cost around US$ 94 billion.

According to Gelsinger, the plan may take up to ten years to get off the ground, but the expectation is high for the first models to leave the place already in the middle of this decade, when it would be partially operational. The factory would be able to generate 10,000 jobs and would allow a large expansion of Intel in the dispute against other brands in the field – in particular Taiwanese TSMC, the current leader in chip supply.

In addition to expanding the supply of semiconductors in quantity, the factory should house the company’s first production lines with 20 Angstrom transistors, in a component called Intel 20A. The strategy in question was disclosed as part of the brand’s next plans.

Very calm at this time

Due to the still-distant release, the factory would not be able to ease the current shortage of chips in the industry, but Intel plans to take the reins of the segment in the near future. The CEO has already confirmed the architectural transition, moving from the current 10 nanometers (nm) to 4 nm and 3 nm production lines. The manufacturer still wants to expand its business in the automotive sector, one of the hottest in the chip segment — and one of the most affected by the current crisis.

For now, Intel is continuing in conversations with leaders from several European Union countries, including Bulgaria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Poland. The factory’s construction site, however, has not yet been defined, as the negotiation involves a series of measures and guarantees. The country must provide, in addition to the land, the possibility of high consumption of water and electricity.