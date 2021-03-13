Intel develops GPU to rival RTX 3070

It was an exciting development for Intel’s video card for gamers to be released. Company official Raja Koduri shared a photo from the test lab. Koduri’s statement points out that the card in the image is Intel DG2. Therefore, information about the graphics card is increasing.

On the other hand, the first information emerged for the release date of the graphics unit. The card will be released earlier than expected.

Intel’s high-end gaming GPU in testing phase

The US technology giant plans to release its high-end and game-oriented graphics card in 2021. It is difficult to predict whether the card, which is photographed in the development and testing phase, will reach or not.

When we look at the photo shared for Intel DG2 gaming GPU; We see that the device has passed the test on 3DMark. In addition, a prototype of the card is also included in the frame. However, the clearest sign that this card is DG2 was Koduri’s statement.

Koduri wrote with the photo that the card they developed was 20 times faster compared to the GPUs in 2012. Therefore, the graphic unit in the visual is also thought to be game-oriented. In addition, according to the leaks, this card will rival the RTX 3070.

On the other hand, other details about the DG2 have been revealed, according to VideoCardz, which is known for its graphics card reviews. According to this information; Intel’s new graphics unit will also include ray tracing (RTX) technology.