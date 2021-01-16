Intel designs autonomous cars safer than human systems

During its presentation at CES 2021, Mobileye, an Israeli subsidiary of Intel, presented a preview of the strategy and technology that will allow autonomous vehicles (VA’s) to reach all parts of the planet, safely for passengers.

Conducted by the company’s CEO, Professor Amnon Shashua, the production showed a new silicon phototonic optical circuit system using LiDAR technology that provides a frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) on a chip for autonomous vehicles from 2025.

Shashua spoke about a Mobileye three-pronged approach capable of providing a detection solution that is superior to that of human drivers: REM ™ (Road Experience Management ™) mapping, Responsibility-Sensitive Safety (RSS) steering policy and information systems detection based on cameras, radars and state-of-the-art LiDar technology.

Mobileye’s new radar and LiDAR technology

The solution proposed by Mobileye starts with a low-cost camera used as a primary sensor, reinforced by a “redundant” secondary detection system, creating a critical security performance that the company guarantees is more secure than human systems.

This redundant sensor is the key to the True Redundancy ™ solution, as it ensures that the sensors function as a backup for each other. They then combine with other, non-redundant, so-called complementary sensors, to build a “single model of the world”, capable of detecting the elements of the environment, through the LiDAR camera / radar combination.

Shashua closed the lecture, called “Under the Hood”, explaining that the company projects a future, predicted for 2025, with VA’s equipped with detection and range systems based on light waves and radio , with advanced technology and low costs, to increase the level of safety on the roads.