Intel CPU must support DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 memory

Dubbed Alder Lake, Intel’s 12th generation of processors is expected to be twice as fast as the previous one. The CPU, which is expected to be launched later this year for desktops and notebooks, is expected to support DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 memory.

The information was released on the Videocardz website, which had access to alleged leaked slides. Should the leaks materialize, Intel’s parts could surpass rival AMD, as the company initially plans to launch products with PCIe 5.0 support only next year.

This new generation of motherboard buses delivers twice as much bandwidth for data transfer. The processor will also be compatible with PCIe 4.0 and DDR4, LPDDR5 and LPDDR5 memories.

The new part will have a reduction of 4 nanometers in relation to the 11th generation, which was launched this March, reaching 10 nanometers. Alder Lake will also be equipped with 8 Golden Cove cores and another 8 Gracemont cores. They will combine high efficiency and performance, all thanks to Intel’s hybrid technology.

The chipset will be the Intel 600, which will support dual channel DDR5-4800 memory. DDR4 motherboards are expected to support modules up to 3200 MHz. Also according to Videocardz, high-end motherboards will offer support for DDR5, while the cheapest will be in DDR4.

Intel is due to launch Raptor Lake (13th generation) next year. The expectation is that it has configurations very similar to Alder Lake, which promises to be quite powerful.