Intel Core i9-11900K’s Geekbench Results Revealed

The Geekbench results of the 11th generation Rocket Lake processor i9-11900K, which is expected to take place on the shelves early next year, have emerged. The processor, which comes with 8 cores, 16 threads, can run at a maximum frequency of 5 GHz.

The Ashes of the Singularity game test results of the Intel Core i9-11900K, the top model of the 11th Generation Rocket Lake processor family, which will be released in the coming years from the US-based technology giant Intel, have been leaked online. The results shared by Twitter user Tum_Apisak, famous for leaks, reveal the features of the processor.

When we look at the images, we can see that Intel’s new processor is running at a base frequency of 3.5 GHz. The processor, which managed to exceed the 60 FPS limit in two different tests, 1080p and 1440p, showed a significant improvement compared to the previous generation i9-10900K, while it is 11.1% at 1080p frame rate when it comes to AMD’s 32-thread monster Ryzen 9 5950X. lags behind with.

Geekbench 5 results of the Intel Core i9-11900K revealed:

It should also be noted that Ashes of The Singularity tests do not provide definitive results for CPU performance. At this point, the Twitter user also shared the results of the processor Geekbench 5. The results indicate that the processor will come with 8 cores and 16 threads. We can see from the shared images that the i9-11900K, which was tested on an HP Omen 30L computer and has a base frequency of 3.4 GHz, supports overclocking up to 5.0 GHz.

It is not yet known whether these leaks are safe, but there is a chance that Intel will once again take over the crown of being the best gaming processor. Because even the previous i9-10900K model is one of the most powerful processors of our day.

It should also be noted that this card is still in development and the final model to be released may offer higher performance. We need to wait a little longer to get answers to all these questions and see what the processor can do in the real world.



