Intel Core “i9-11900K” performance leaked!

Intel, which will introduce its new Rocket Lake processors in the first quarter of 2021, started to come to the end in its preparations. The 11th generation Rocket Lake processors, the last member of the LGA 1200 socket, will be Intel’s desktop post processors with 14 nm production. Much more changes are expected in the 12th generation Alder Lake processors. Now, the performance of the processor estimated to be Intel Core i9-11900K has been leaked.

Explaining the details about the Rocket Lake-S family, Intel will offer up to 8/16 combinations on the core and track side.

Intel Core “i9-11900K” performance revealed

Taking a different decision on the 11th generation Rocket Lake-S processors, Intel plans to launch its flagship with a combination of 8 cores / 16 threads. This year’s admiral i9-10900K was coming with 10 cores / 20 threads. We don’t know exactly what Intel is aiming for. However, the 12th generation Alder Lake processors, which will be launched in the second half of 2021, will come with a combination of 16 cores / 32 threads at the top.

After Intel shared details about the Rocket Lake-S family, the performance of a processor estimated to be Intel Core i9-11900K was leaked from the UserBenchmark database via @TUM_APISAK. The processor tested on MSI’s Z590-A PRO motherboard has 3.4 GHz base and 4.2 GHz turbo frequency. Consisting of 8 cores and 16 threads, the processor is estimated to be i9-11900K. However, the maximum frequency rate raises some doubts. Assuming that it can go above 5 GHz on Intel i5, i7 and i9 processors, there is something odd.

The test conducted by a Taiwanese company is probably MSI’s due to the motherboard model. Considering that the Rocket Lake family has an 8 core / 16 thread processor at the top, we are looking at either the Core i9-11900K or the Core i7-11700K. However, performance differences make the processor more likely to be i9-11900K. The processor scores 179 points in a single core, 368 points in 2 cores, 682 points in 4 cores, 1115 points in 8 cores and 1623 points in 64-core tests.

When we look at the performance benchmarks, the performance of the processor, which is estimated as Intel Core i9-11900K, is 21 percent faster in single core compared to 10700K. Considering that the 10700K is 5.1 GHz and the tested processor is 4.2 GHz, a 5 GHz + Rocket Lake processor will destroy the 10700K in single core performance. In addition, the tested processor is 18 percent higher than the 5.3 GHz single-core i9-10900K.

The new processors offer an average performance increase of around 20 percent in a single core. In this case, Intel could quickly reclaim the single-core crown from its rival AMD. Alder Lake processors will arrive in the second half of 2021. For this reason, AMD needs to make tight preparation for the Ryzen 6000 series with AM5 socket.

What do you think about 11th generation Intel Rocket Lake processors?



