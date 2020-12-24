Intel Core i9 11900K, 11900 and i7 11700 leak with 8 cores

Intel has already confirmed that it works on its 11th generation Rocket Lake-S for desktops in order to counteract the enormous advances that AMD and its Ryzen 3000 and 5000 lines have made in the processor market. Featuring the new Cypress Cove cores, which mix features of the Ice Lake and Tiger Lake mobile families, the Rocket Lake chips promise substantial performance gains, even if they continue using 14nm lithography.

Results recently leaked in the Ashes of the Singularity game benchmark indicate that Intel can really close the gap between its chips and rival solutions from the red team, with the alleged Core i9 11900K losing by relatively low margins on the Ryzen 9 5950X, processor with the double cores.

Today, courtesy of leaker @ harukaze5719, we received more details of the main processors in the Rocket Lake family thanks to images of the CPU-Z and Cinebench R20 published on the Chiphell forum. The new data reinforces previous rumors, proving that we will have the presence of Hyper Threading in the most powerful CPUs in the line, in addition to that the Core i9 will suffer a reduction in its core count, dropping from 10 to 8 cores, even though the clocks remain high .

The Core i9 11900K should reach the market with 8 cores and 16 threads, and was registered running with a base clock of 3.4GHz, boost of 4.3GHz and boost of a single core reaching 4.8GHz. These should not be the final frequencies, however, which can reach 5.3 GHz in one core and 4.8 GHz in all cores. This variation indicates that we are facing an Engineering Sample (ES), which is still being developed and tested.

Meanwhile, the Core i9 11900 maintains the 8 cores and 16 threads, having been registered with a base clock of 1.8GHz, boost of 4.5GHz on one core and 4.0GHz on all cores. The frequencies vary again, and the final model, which will reach consumers, is expected to reach higher speeds still unknown.



