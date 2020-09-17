Intel Core i7-1185G7 performance test revealed

Tiger Lake processors, introduced on September 15, host major performance improvements, especially on the graphics side. These processors, which offer approximately GTX 1050 performance internally, go through 10 nm production. Intel, which will compete with AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series U processors, does not want to lose its superiority on the mobile side. Now, the Intel Core i7-1185G7 performance test has emerged.

Intel, which has been stuck in 14 nm production for a long time, has opened the way for a new era with Tiger Lake processors.

Intel Core i7-1185G7 performance test seen

The Intel Xe graphics unit, which comes internally with Tiger Lake processors, promises a good experience in performance compared to an internal unit. AMD’s attack on U-series processors has energized the market. Aiming to compete with NVIDIA’s MX series graphics cards, Intel wants to pave the way for laptops that do not need an external graphics unit.

The Intel Core i7-1185G7 performance test, which passed from Intel’s latest 10 nm SuperFin production, also appeared. Core i7-1185G7, which is at the top of the 11th generation U series processors, competes with the Ryzen 4800U, which has Zen 2 architecture, which is 7 nm produced by AMD. While Intel is more assertive on the graphics performance side, AMD is more assertive on the processor performance side.

According to the results of the Rise of the Tomb Raider test, there is a 13 FPS difference between the two processors at high settings at 1080p resolution. When the same test is performed at 720P resolution at high settings, the difference decreases, while a considerable difference is observed at low settings. Thus, Intel has demonstrated its superiority in graphics.

When we come to the Cinebench R20 side, the momentum has shifted from Intel to AMD. While there is a big difference on the processor side, it does not go unnoticed that AMD consumes 25W TDP and Intel consumes 28W TDP.

On the desktop side, Intel, which is planned to have difficulties after AMD’s 4000 series processors, has done a good job on the mobile side, especially in graphics.



