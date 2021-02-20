Intel Core i5-11600K features in performance test

Intel Core i5-1600K, one of Intel’s Rocket Lake-S series processors, showed itself in the performance test with its features. The features of the model that entered the performance test in Geekbench were included in the report prepared at the end of the test. According to the report, the new model will be presented to users with 6 cores.

For the Rocket Lake-S series, leaks were generally seen with 8 cores. However, there are 6 core details in the features of the model that has now emerged. Although the Geekbench report contains important information, it is also stated that there may be minor changes for the actual information.

What are the Intel Core i5-11600K features?

In the performance test report, 6 cores, 12 threads and 3.9 GHz basic operating speed values ​​for Intel Core i5-11600K show itself. It is also seen that the performance test was done with Gigabyte Z490M motherboard and DDR4 RAMs running at 2133 MHz. It comes to mind that the RAM speed remains low for this processor.

Other features of the model include 32.0 KB * 6 for the L1 processor cache, 48.0 KB * 6 for the L1 data cache, 512 KB * 6 for the L2 cache and 12.0 MB * 1 for the L3 cache with the Windows 10 Home 64 operating system.

As a result of the Geekbench test, the Intel Core i5-11600K features show itself as 1.565 points for single operations and 6.220 points for multiple operations. This means that the model lags behind its rival AMD Ryzen 5 5600X. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X scored 1,615 points in the single process test and 8,157 points in the multitasking test.

Intel is expected to announce Rocket Lake-S processors on March 15th. It will have serial PCIe 4.0 support and the new Crypess Cove core architecture. With this series, the latest model for LGA1200 socket type will be announced.