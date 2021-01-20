Intel Core i5-11400 performance revealed

Introducing the flagship processor of the Rocket Lake-S family, the i9-11900K at the CES 2021 event, Intel continues its preparations. Other processors, expected to be introduced at the end of March, will be available shortly after the introduction. While the news about the processors continues to come, the highly anticipated Intel Core i5-11400 performance has also emerged in the middle segment.

In addition to Rocket Lake-S desktop processors, Tiger Lake H45 series mobile processors are expected to be introduced in March.

Intel Core i5-11400 performance, 12 percent better than the 10400

Aiming to increase double-digit IPC (processing power that the processor can do per cycle) with 11th generation Rocket Lake-S processors, Intel seems to have achieved this so far. This increase is approaching 19 percent in i9 processors, while it is around 12 percent in middle segment i5 processors. In addition, the prices of the Rocket Lake-S family, which we have also reported recently, will benefit users if this performance increase is combined.

The Intel Core i5-11400 performance, which comes with a 6 core / 12 track design, is 12 percent higher than its counterpart i5-10400. The processor with 2.6 GHz base frequency speed has 4.4 GHz turbo frequency. Coming with a 12 Megabyte L3 cache, the i5-11400 has a 14 nm lithography. Rocket Lake-S processors will be Intel’s last processor family to go through 14 nm production. These processors are also the last member of the LGA 1200 socket.

. Although the Ryzen 5 5600X is at the level of core and naming, the 5600X is much higher than the i5-11400 in terms of performance and price.

The single core scores of the processors are 1605, 1331, 1247 and 1115 points, respectively. The multi-core scores of these processors are 8099, 7160, 6197 and 5676 points, respectively.

AMD, which stands out in the desktop processor market with its Ryzen 5000 series, is experiencing the peak of recent years. At Intel, on the other hand, the situations are not very pleasant. Ryzen 5000 series processors put an end to this wiggling, although they may have moved a little with the 10th generation Comet Lake family. The failure of 11th generation Intel processors to come with 14 nm production can make the blue team even more difficult.

Intel’s biggest weapon will be the Alder Lake-S family, which will be released at the end of the year and will come with 10 nm SuperFin production. The flagship of the Alder Lake-S family may come with 16 cores with a hybrid design.

Which processor are you using? Which brand will be your next processor choice?