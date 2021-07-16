Intel Comes Out Ahead and Releases Official Graphics Driver for Windows 11

Intel: Last Wednesday (14), Intel released the new update of its driver for integrated graphics cards and stood out for already including support for Windows 11, Microsoft’s new operating system. The software, in its version “30.0.100.9684”, also supports the F1 2021 game, as well as fixes for the Call of Duty: Warzone and Moonlight Blade games.

With the update, Intel “outperforms” its competitors Nvidia and AMD, offering Auto HDR support for Intel 10th Generation processors with Iris Plus graphics card or higher in Windows 11. The news is especially exciting for users with version of tests of the new operating system from Microsoft, which should become more fluid on computers with integrated boards from Intel.

To install the new version of Intel Graphics you must be using at least version 1809 of Windows 10 and a 6th Generation Intel processor codenamed Skylake. You can download it directly from the Intel website by clicking this link.