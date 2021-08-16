Intel Arc: Intel’s Line of Gamer GPUs Gets First Video

Intel Arc: Today (16), Intel posted on Twitter a video showing some of the power of its future gamer line of GPUs called Arc, whose first – previously known as DG2 – will hit the market in the first quarter of 2022 with the codename Alchemist. Check it out below:

Although we don’t have many details about Alchemist yet, we know that it will use the Xe-HPG microarchitecture and will be available for desktops and notebooks. The video also shows that it will be able to run games like PUBG, Psychonauts 2, Metro: Exodus and many others, raising the possibility that this novelty could be a way to compete against other market giants, such as AMD and Nvidia.

Arc GPUs will perform mesh shading, variable rate shading, video scaling, and real-time Ray Tracing, but the most important part is the promise of AI-accelerated super-sampling, something akin to Nvidia’s DLSS technology that enhances games at a lower resolution, providing smoother frame rates without noticeably compromising image quality.

“The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the unveiling of future generations of hardware signifies Intel’s deep and continuing commitment to gamers and developers everywhere. We have teams doing an amazing job to ensure that we deliver first-class, frictionless experiences when these products become available early next year,” said Roger Chandler, head of GPU Client Business for the company.

The company plans to reveal more details and specs about the Arc in late 2021, but has already revealed that the next generations of the line will come under the codenames “Battlemage”, “Heavenly” and “Druid”.