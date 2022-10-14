Intel Arc A770 and A750 are now available worldwide!

Intel’s new desktop graphics cards, the Arc A770 and A750, went on sale worldwide after being introduced to users.

Intel, which wants to take competition to a new level both in the graphics card market and in the processor market, introduced its new graphics cards last month. The company’s new graphics cards for desktop PCs Arc A770 and A750 will go on sale worldwide after they are presented to users.

Intel has caught up with NVIDIA and AMD with its new video card models

Intel has released widely available graphics cards for desktop PCs in the Arc A770 and A750 performance segment. The graphics cards sold include Intel Limited Edition reference devices, as well as specially designed graphics cards such as ASRock, Gunnir and Acer, as well as other OEM products.

The base price of the Intel Arc A750 is set at $289. The asking price of the more expensive A770 8GB is $329, and the A770 16GB is $349. Intel recently announced that the Arc A770 has surpassed the Nvidia RTX 3060. In 2K resolution tests, the Intel Arc A770 outperformed the RTX 360 by 15 percent.

The Arc A770 will be the only card in the product line with a bandwidth of up to 560 Gbit/s and a memory of 17.5 Gbit/s. The model announced with a clock frequency of 2100 MHz will be offered to users with a 256-bit memory bus. Intel stated that the Arc A770 model has a power consumption of 225 watts.

Characteristics and price of the Intel Arc family of graphics cards

Ark A770 Ark A750 Ark A580 Ark A380

GP ACM-G10 ACM-G10 ACM-G10 ACM-G11

Xe Cores 32 28 24 8

Engine XMX 512 448 384 128

FP32 Cores 4 096 3 584 3 072 1 024

GPU clock speed 2100 MHz 2050 MHz 1700 MHz 2000 MHz

Memory 16 and 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6

Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit 256 bit 96 bit

Memory clock speed 17.5 Gbit/s 16.0 Gbit/s 16.0 Gbit/s 15.5 Gbit/s

Bandwidth 560 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 186 GB/s

TVR 225 W 225 W Unknown 75 W

Price 349 USD / 329 USD 289 USD 220 USD 139 USD

So, what do you think about the new Intel desktop graphics card models Arc A770 and A750? You can share your opinion with us in the comments section.