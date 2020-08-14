Intel Approves Desktop Xe Cards in 2021

Intel revealed the first details about the new Xe graphics cards, designed to compete with AMD’s Radeon and Nvidia’s GeForce. The new Xe should debut on the market as early as 2020 in notebook versions, accompanying Intel’s Tiger Lake chips. The desktop-oriented options, designated as Xe-HPG, are scheduled for 2021, and should support features such as Ray Tracing and GDDR6 memories, the latest on the market. The information was part of the Architecture Day in which Intel released information about its upcoming release cycles.

The graphics processors for laptops, called Xe LP, will appear in models equipped with the future Tiger Lake, expected to hit the market in the second half. Intel even demonstrated the new line of GPUs for notebooks running famous games, such as Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Battlefield 5.

Video cards were created by Intel to offer twice the performance compared to integrated Intel Iris Plus, available in notebooks with 10th generation Ice Lake CPUs. In addition to the increased performance, the power consumption and the area of ​​the graphics processor have not gotten higher – fundamental concerns in notebooks.

The performance gain comes from the increase in the number of cores, from 64 to 96 execution units (EU), in addition to higher speeds. While the Iris Plus oscillate between 300 MHz and 1,100 MHz, the X and LP would be able to reach up to 1,700 MHz (or 1.7 GHz) speed.

In practice, this means that notebooks with integrated video from Intel can even become entry options in the gaming segment, for example. Although it showed the Xe LP running some games, Intel did not detail the performance of the new card in these situations.

Raja Koduri, Intel executive behind the graphics card creation program, said Intel’s intention is to compete in the market across all price ranges. This means that, starting in 2021, consumers should find different options of Xe-HPG, ranging from alternatives to play in Full HD to versions with support for Ray Tracing and 4K.



