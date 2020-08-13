Intel Announces Xe HPG GPU for Gamers

Intel announced the Xe HPG, a new architecture for gamers. The products with the new name, which is the abbreviation of Xe High Performance Gaming (High Performance Gaming), will be in 2021.

The momentum AMD gained in the GPU market created an impetus for Intel to develop similar products. At Architecture Day 2020, Intel announced the new Intel Xe HPG for gamers. These GPUs, which will arrive in 2021, will have GDDR6 memory.

Although the features to be included in the Intel Xe have not yet been announced, Raja Koduri’s explanations in the question and answer section provided some clues. Intel, one of the new graphics processors, looks very hopeful.

Intel Xe HPG will come with hardware ray tracing support

Although the Xe HP and HPC models use HBM memory, Intel wants the HPG brand to be more budget-friendly. Therefore, GDDR6 memory will be used in the new architecture. Avoiding elaboration, Intel has confirmed that the GPU will have dedicated ray tracing support hardware and will arrive in 2021.

On the other hand, Intel stated that new GPUs will be produced by external processes. Considering its future in 2021, we can expect these units to be realized in TMSC when the 7 nm architecture fails.

Answering a question about whether the new GPU will be MCM-based, Raja Koduri said Xe HP will need custom EMIB and Co EMIB compilation. This indicates that the product will come with a single frame Xe HPG.

Xe HPG can easily develop

Xe HPG stands out as an easily scalable architectural philosophy. In other words, if Intel can get enough performance after the first GPU’s trials, Xe HPG can increase. Intel is also working on hidden driver stocks.

Considering that IntelI aims to increase its competitiveness with AMD recently, we see that the prices of new architecture products will be more affordable. Although we haven’t seen the performance of the new architecture yet, benchmark test results will emerge soon.



