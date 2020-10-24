Intel Announces High Performance Graphics Card

Intel CEO Bob Swan announced that the graphics card called GPU DG2 was activated in the earnings call, where he informed his investors. Swan also stated that they have also started shipping the DG1 graphics card, which was operated in October last year.

Although Intel is a giant name in the processor world, we did not see itself very actively in the graphics card industry. But it looks like the company finally rolled up its sleeves to become a tough competitor in both the processor and graphics market. Intel officially ran the Xe graphics card, which it kept secret and known as DG2.

Intel CEO Bob Swan gave the first official information about that graphics card, which we have not been able to obtain detailed information so far, in his earnings call, where he shared information for his investors. CEO Bob Swan said that the shipments of the GPU DG1 graphics card have started and will be included in multiple manufacturers’ systems in the fourth quarter of this year.

GPU DG2 started up for the first time:

Bob Swan also made a statement about the other graphics card that we expect to be high performance. Swan announced that they are running the new generation graphics cards GPU DG2. In the statement, it was also stated that the Xe high-performance game architecture-based graphics card will maximize its graphics capacity.

The GPU DG1 graphics card, which is said to be shipping now, was operated for the first time in October 2019. Based on this information and the GPU DG2 being launched in October this year, we can say that Intel will also begin shipping DG2 around this time next year.

Of course, our main topic at the moment is that we will see Intel’s DG1 graphics card on the shelves before the end of 2020. This video card, known as Intel Iris Xe Max, was produced for laptops and has been announced for use by some manufacturers so far. For example, Acer announced that the Swift 3x model will have a Tiger Lake processor and Iris Xe Max graphics card.



