Intel Alder Lake-S processors introduction date

Introducing the Rocket Lake family’s flagship i9-11900K at CES 2021, Intel keeps its biggest trump at the end of the year. The Rocket Lake family, the last member of the 14 nm production line, is also the last member of the LGA 1200 socket. Intel, which plans to switch to LGA 1700 socket with the Alder Lake-S family, will experience the main power burst with 12th generation Intel processors. The release date of the Intel Alder Lake-S processors, which are expected to arrive at the end of the year, has also been announced.

In the 11th generation Rocket Lake family, there will be a double digit IPC increase.

Introduction date of 12th generation Intel Alder Lake-S processors revealed

@Unikoshardware, known for leaks on Twitter, revealed some details about 12th generation Intel processors. According to the report, Intel Alder Lake-S processors will be introduced in September this year. The early arrival of Alder Lake processors may mean that 11th generation Intel Core Rocket Lake desktop processors are also stillborn.

Although it is not unreasonable for a person with a Z490 motherboard to upgrade to an 11th generation Intel Rocket Lake processor, it would be better for those who will collect systems from scratch to wait for the end of the year. If you’re just a gamer, processors like the Ryzen 5 5600X, i5-10400F and i7-10700F are still good mid-to-high alternatives.

The resulting information is not limited to the release date of Intel Alder Lake-S processors. Intel will start producing 10 nm SuperFin with Alder Lake-S processors. In addition, the hybrid design we see in the smartphone industry, but not used to desktop processors, is expected to come to life with Alder Lake-S processors. The expectation is that the I9-12900K processor will come with a 16 core / 24 thread design.

While 8 of these 16 cores will be performance oriented, 8 of them will be efficiency oriented. Performance-oriented cores have 2 threads, while efficiency-oriented cores will have a single thread. In addition to all these, 12th generation Intel processors come with socket and MIM development. Thus, Intel will ensure that the voltage supplied to the processors is transmitted in a much more stable and effective way.

