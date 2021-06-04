Intel Alder Lake Processors Launch Date Leaked

Unable to deliver what is expected with the 11th generation Rocket Lake processors, Intel continues to work for the 12th generation. The American manufacturer, which will start producing 10 nm SuperFin in the new Alder Lake processors, wants to increase both its earnings and its market share. The introduction date of Alder Lake processors has also been announced.

The new processors will come with the LGA 1700 socket. However, according to leaks, LGA 1700 has a lifespan of 3 years compared to previous sockets.

The date of Alder Lake processors has been announced: Halloween

Moore’s Law Is Dead, which shared many leaks on Twitter, came up with new information. According to previous rumors, Alder Lake processors, which are expected to be introduced in the second half of the year, will be released in October. The new processors, which switch to the LGA 1700 socket, will also host new technologies such as PCIe 5.0 and DDR5.

You guys ready for Alder Lake Desktop K-Series? Could be released around a spooky time of the year… 😉 🎃 — Moore's Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) June 3, 2021

The introduction date of Alder Lake processors is not a coincidence. According to Moore’s Law Is Dead, Intel is working with Microsoft. The leaker also stated that Alder Lake processors will work in harmony with the new Microsoft version. We don’t know yet what the new Windows version will be like. However, the hardware seems to show their potential more comfortably.

The next Windows Version comes with massive scheduling upgrades, and it seems to be coming out around Alder Lake K's launch. Not a coincidence people… And yes – Microsoft will unveil "Windows 11" (Or whatever they call it) June 24th. It's a new Windows. — Moore's Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) June 3, 2021

Intel is moving to 10 nm SuperFin production in its new processors. Processors that come with a hybrid design have a similar structure to mobile processors. This design includes both performance and savings processors at the same time. While the flagship is expected to be 16 cores / 24 threads, Intel stated that there will be a big increase in multi-core performance.

For now, it is a mystery how the hybrid design will perform on desktop processors. However, rival AMD is not considering this design in desktop processors for now.

AMD recently shared its 3D Chiplet technology. According to AMD, this technology provides a 15 percent performance increase over processors that do not use the 3D Chiplet design. Thus, AMD can experience a huge performance increase in the Ryzen 6000 series, although it cannot go down to 5 nm. Just like in the Ryzen 5000 series.