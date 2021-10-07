Intel Alder Lake Mobile Processors Production Date Leaked

The production date of Intel 12th Generation mobile processors, which is expected to consist of two families, Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M, has leaked.

The features of the Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake processor family were revealed by leaks. In this generation, Intel will support important technologies such as PCI Express 5.0 and DDR5 RAM support. A new report has revealed that Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake mobile processors will enter the company’s production lines between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.

The Alder Lake mobile series will come in two different versions, Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M. Alder Lake-P; The Tiger Lake-H35 replaces the Tiger Lake-H45 and UP3 family and will consist of six Golden Cove (GLC) and eight Gracemont (GRT) cores. While the UP3’s counterparts will come with 2 GLC and 8 GRT cores, those that replace the H45 will have up to 6 GLC and 8 GRT cores.

Intel Alder Lake-P and Alder Lake-M features

The Intel Alder Lake-P family is expected to have a TDP of between 15W and 45W. It is also reported that it will support Thunderbolt 4, PCIe 5 and Wi-Fi 6E technologies in addition to DDR5 and LPDDR5. On the other hand, it was stated that the Alder Lake-M family will replace the Tiger Lake-UP4, while the power consumption will be at 9W TDP levels.

Allegedly, the Alder Lake-M family will not support PCIe 5 technology, and will be limited to PCIe 4. Standing out with two GLC cores and eight GRT cores, Alder Lake-M will not be deprived of Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E standards. Memory support will cover LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 technologies.

While the exact month production will begin is unclear, sources point to November 2021 to March 2022 for the Alder Lake-P family. Production of Alder Lake-M is reported to begin between January 2022 and April 2022.