Intel 11th Generation Rocket Lake Technical Information

Some information about 4 members of the 11th generation Rocket Lake CPU series of US-based technology giant Intel has emerged.

Intel’s 11th generation desktop CPU series, codenamed Rocket Lake-S, will meet its users next year. Some information has emerged about four models of this CPU series, which have not yet been released.

Information on Intel’s next generation CPUs was revealed by a Twitter user named davidbepo (@davidbepo). This information revealed was tabulated by a Twitter user named @ harukaze5719.

Cypress Cove cores will be used in the Intel Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU series. Well, let’s see what the information revealed about these four new generation processors of Intel.

Intel Core i9-11900K

The Core i9-11900K will be the flagship of the 11th generation Rocket Lake desktop CPUs. The chip will contain 8 cores and 16 threads. The chip’s L3 cache will have a capacity of 16 MB, and the L2 cache will have a capacity of 4 MB. The base frequency of the chip will be 3.5 GHz, but the accelerated clock speed will be 5.2 GHz in a single core and 4.8 GHz in all cores.

In addition, Thermal Velocity Boost will be used on the chip, which is said to make a 100 MHz jump to the maximum clock frequency. In other words, the CPU’s single-core accelerated clock speed can go up to 5.3 GHz.

According to the news in Wccftech, the CPU will have 125 W first stage power level and 250 W second stage power level. When the CPU reaches its highest clock speed, it will draw watts of power from the PSU, making it one of the most power-consuming 8-core chips produced. This explains why Intel does not use 10 cores, 20 threads.

Intel Core i7-11700K

Although the Core i7-11700K has the same number of cores and threads as the Core i9-11900K, the difference is in the clock speed. The accelerated clock speed of the chip will be 5.0 GHz in a single core and 4.6 GHz in all cores. In the amount of cache, there will be no difference between them and the Core i9. The chip’s first tier power level will be 125 W, and the second tier power level will be 225-250 W.

It is not yet known what the price tags of Core i9 and Core i7, which do not differ much between them. However, it is stated that Intel, who wants to compete with AMD, can launch the Core i9 for $ 400 and the Core i7 for around $ 300.

Intel Core i5-11600K

Core i5-11600K will have 6 cores and 12 threads. The accelerated clock speed of the Core i5-11600K, which is thought to be positioned as the competitor of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, will be 4.9 GHz on a single core and 4.7 GHz on all cores. The CPU’s L3 cache will be 12 MB, and the L2 cache will be 3 MB.

AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X CPU has a price tag of $ 299. The Core i5-10600K, the predecessor of the Core i5-11600K, had a price of $ 260. In other words, if Intel uses the price policy used in the previous generation, it may be the preferred brand in this segment.

Intel Core i5-11400

Core i5-11400 has 6 cores and 12 threads like Core i5-11600K. But of course, as you can imagine, the difference between them occurs in clock speeds. The accelerated clock speed of the Core i5-11400 will be 4.4 GHz on a single core and 4.2 GHz on all cores. The chip’s first tier power level will be 65 W, and the second tier power level will be 125 W.



