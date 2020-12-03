Institutions Buying Bitcoin (BTC) at $ 24K

Grayscale, the largest investment fund in the cryptocurrency industry, sells Bitcoin (BTC) to institutional investors at 30% above the normal price. BTC / USD traded at $ 19,300 as of December 3, costing the Grayscale investor more than $ 24,000.

According to the information provided by the research firm Skew, Grayscale investors started to pay much higher than the normal price for Bitcoin with the effect of the bullish atmosphere in the market. It is known that Grayscale plans to invest in the Bitcoin fund (GBTC) by giant organizations such as the Guggenheim.

It puts almost 30% above the normal price

Grayscale sells BTC indirectly to institutional investors through its own company Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The institution, which sells Bitcoin in shares, currently sets a price of $ 23.39 for one BTC share (GBTC). Sold at $ 23.39, this product corresponds to 0.00095163 GBTC, in other words, representative Bitcoin.

In order for an institutional investor to buy 1 full GBTC over the instant exchange rate, he / she has to buy a total of one thousand 50 shares. A full GBTC with a unit price of $ 23.39 has a value of $ 24,559. This is about 30% higher than Bitcoin’s price in the spot markets, according to Skew data. The gap between the Bitcoin that Grayscale sells and the BTC price in the spot markets has never been greater in six months.

From Mine to Grayscale: How much Bitcoin did he get in November?

Grayscale bought tens of thousands of new BTC in November. This may indicate that Grayscale customers do not mind the high price.

Grayscale bought more Bitcoin than miners produced last month, according to a post by a research organization named Coin98. Bitcoin miners produced a total of 27,881 Bitcoins throughout the month, adding 55,15 new BTC to the Bitcoin fund under Grayscale. This instant exchange rate corresponds to more than 1 billion 60 thousand dollars.



