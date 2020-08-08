Institutional Investors Turn to Bitcoin in Recent Months

Bitcoin’s purpose has always been to prove traditional finance wrong since its creation. Now this goal seems to be fulfilled.

With each passing day, the price of Bitcoin either stays constant or rises. The price performance over the last 3 months is a testament to this, and this price performance gives many people in the upper echelons of banking second thoughts about the cryptocurrency.

As the situation continues, Bitcoin is trading above $ 11,500, its highest price since August 2019, making up over 200 percent since dropping to $ 3,800 in March 2020. This is an incredible turn.

Considering the performance in the last three months, six months and after the halving, institutional investors seem to be turning to cryptocurrency.

Data obtained from Bitcoin Futures of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), which trades an average of more than 8,900 contracts per day last week, show that “smart money” is wrong.

Retail traders are now leading the chart, after bitcoin first jumped above $ 10,000 and then above $ 12,000, before returning briefly back below $ 11,000.

For the first time in more than two months, it can be said that both retail and institutional investors are ‘adding long positions’ on short positions in Bitcoin Futures rather than going in opposite directions.

It should be kept in mind that ‘smart money’ investors are not ‘net long’ when adding long positions. The report clearly states that the smart money is “not net long positions” because in terms of net positions, “the smart money continues to be open at the same levels.”

As stated earlier, given the price trend and shifting positions, individual investors will be right and ‘smart money’ will be wrong.



