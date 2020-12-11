Institutional Investor Interest in Bitcoin May Be Started

It is a known fact that the leading crypto currency Bitcoin (BTC) attracted the attention of institutional investors, especially in 2020. After institutions such as MicroStrategy and Square, the giant insurance company MassMutual has announced that it has received $ 100 million in BTC. Is the interest of institutional investors just beginning or nearing the end as thought?

Grayscale, MassMutual and MicroStrategy fire the fuse for Bitcoin

In fact, considering that Grayscale, one of the largest cryptocurrency funds, has recently bought thousands of BTC, institutional interest is constantly increasing. However, some investors also point out that companies such as MassMutual may have made their purchases long before and published the announcement recently. On the other hand, Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, one of the JP Morgan analyst, thinks that Bitcoin has just started to attract institutional investors.

In the post published by Bloomberg, the statements of Panigirtzoglou were included. In this allegation, the famous analyst also includes the statements of Blu Family Office founder Christian Armbruester. The family office, which preferred BTC investment to diversify its portfolio a few years ago, is now enjoying doubling its investment.

Armbruester, who manages a fund of about $ 670 million, said they are now paying more attention to pursuing trading opportunities in a “very exciting area” such as the cryptocurrency industry. In fact, the Armbruester represents the majority of institutional investors. Panigirtzoglou also stated that the number of institutional investors who think like Armbruester has started to increase.

Gold out, Bitcoin in

According to JP Morgan strategist, Bitcoin institutional adoption is just beginning rather than over. The report states that the Bitcoin investment currently accounts for only 0.18% of the family offices’ total investment portfolios. On the other hand, the investment rate in the gold ETF is around 3.3%. The analyst emphasized that if the situation changes and gold investors switch to Bitcoin, there may be billions of dollars in value transfer.



