Instagram Will Soon Show Your Friend’s Favorite Posts

Instagram used to have a “Following” tab that showed posts your friends liked on the platform. However, the company owned by Meta decided to remove this feature in October 2019. Almost three years later, Instagram is working on a similar feature that lets you follow your friends’ liked posts.

As spotted by Alessandro Paluzzi earlier this week, Instagram is currently working on a new section on the Discover page that could potentially show posts your friends have liked. Check the feature in the action below:

As you can imagine by now, Instagram continues to work on this alleged “Liked by friends” section behind the scenes. The company has not officially confirmed the arrival of the feature.

If Instagram decides to roll out this feature, it will be interesting to see if this section will be limited to just your close friends or all of your followers. Also, we’ll have to wait to see if there will be an option to disable it, as not everyone will want others to follow what they like on Instagram.