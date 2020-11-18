Instagram Will Show Searched Words Without Tag In Post

With the feature that is currently being tested, Instagram users will be able to view posts that do not use the tag related to that keyword when they search for a keyword.

Instagram, one of the largest social media platforms in the world, announced a new feature that will make it easier for users to reach the posts they are looking for. For now, when you type a keyword in the Instagram search engine with the feature tested in 6 native English-speaking countries, such as the USA, the UK, and Canada, you will be able to access posts about this word.

Instagram’s current search engine makes it possible for users to only search for tags and profiles. Therefore, when you want to reach posts about smart phones, you have to either search for a profile sent like this or visit the post page of #akillitelefon tag. The new feature displays posts directly related to the keyword you are looking for. So you won’t need to fill gold with influences so that your posts can be discovered by a wider audience.

You will only be able to access related posts by searching for keywords on Instagram.

It is currently unknown what kind of filter and logic the feature has, but an Instagram spokesperson made a statement on the subject that the new feature addresses a number of variables such as “content type, description, time of sharing” and machine learning to find the most accurate posts related to the user. He states that he uses it.

Instagram has always been limited in getting the posts users “want to find”. Therefore, this new feature will be a big step for Instagram. However, users will continue to be restricted to common topics and keywords found in the Instagram community guidelines while searching. For example, with the new feature, “controversial” keywords such as vaccine, Trump, Biden will not be able to post a post search, but profiles and tags will be found.



