Instagram tests tabbed home screen for Shop and Reels

Tabs for Shop and Reels on the Instagram home screen, started testing for this new setting

Instagram is testing new designs for the home screen in which dedicated tabs are added for both Shop and Reels, today’s news shows three new designs that according to the company represent how people use the app and how it gives them more visibility to creators, videos and purchases.

Instagram has been testing a similar design in India, Brazil, France and Germany, countries where the company ensures that it has experienced a very good acceptance for Reels, but in this last test Instagram has also brought its Shop section to a large number of users .

Each of the new styles is a little different, but all three give Instagram Reels and Shop a prominent location as they move through an existing section; In one of the new layouts, Reels replaces the Explore tab, while Shop replaces the Activity section, both of which are relegated tabs were accommodated in the upper right corner of the app next to the inbox.

Instagram will give prominence to Shop and Reels

In another layout, Instagram includes the six shortcuts, home, Browse, Reels, Store, activity, and profile in the bottom row, while the shortcut for creating a new post moves to the upper right.

All these movements make Instagram more confusing for various users by looking more and more like Facebook, browsing within Instagram shows the influence of its owning company.

It is not the first time that something like this has happened, these types of updates have also been unpopular in the past, just remember when Instagram added an IGTV shortcut next to the inbox, which caused the confusion of the users so that some time later it was totally ignored, leading to the elimination of said shortcut at the beginning of this year, a space that has now been used by Reels and Shop.



