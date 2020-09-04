Instagram stories can be viewed on Facebook

Only your Instagram followers can see your stories on Facebook

Some Facebook users have recently noticed that they can now view their Instagram stories directly from the main social network app. Facebook has long allowed (and encouraged) the cross-posting of Instagram stories to Facebook to help build momentum for its own version of the format, but a new test brings Instagram stories directly to Facebook for direct viewing.

You will know if you are viewing a Facebook or Instagram story based on the color surrounding the profile photo; Facebook stories have blue circles and Instagram stories have the same pink / orange hues as the app icon.

Facebook keeps making changes

The Facebook app is making it very clear that nothing about who can see your stories is changing; Only your Instagram followers who have linked their Facebook account, and who can already see their stories, will see the new option within Facebook. And even then, they must opt ​​for configuration. “People on Facebook who don’t follow you on Instagram can’t see your story,” reads a screenshot of the feature.

Matt Navarra confirmed with a Facebook spokesperson that this is a “limited test” and that the company will be listening to the comments. The spokesperson noted that the feature “respects all existing privacy settings” and said Instagram users have the option to keep their stories off Facebook if they wish.

The measure is one more step in Facebook’s effort to bring its platforms closer together. Last month, Facebook began merging Facebook Messenger and Instagram chat; Over time, WhatsApp will also become part of this unified chat experience.



