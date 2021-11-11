Instagram Starts Testing App Overuse Alert

Instagram will start testing a new feature in the next few days that will help people spend less time with the app turned on. This is the “Take a Break”, an alarm that notifies you if you’ve been checking updates or posting on the social network for a long time.

According to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, this forced break will “make the app a little better for users.” The tests started with a number between 1% and 2% of the app’s total base and could already become an official feature in December of this year, if it is well received.

You can set the alert every 10, 20 or 30 minutes of use without stopping the app. The option must be enabled by the user, that is, it is not turned on automatically or by default.

In addition to the alarm, the platform suggests that you take a deep breath, convey to words what you are thinking, listen to some of your favorite music and go cross off some tasks from the to-do list for the day during this time of rest.

Hard phase

Along with Facebook, Instagram is one of the Meta applications that received harsh criticism and was part of the reports of reports that showed practices and studies ignored by the company in relation to the well-being of users.

In the case of the photo and video platform, the company was aware of the negative effect of Instagram on the health of young people and that profiles of famous people generate negative feelings if checked in excess.

In addition to “Take a Break”, the platform has already announced measures to reduce bullying and harassment in the digital environment and canceled the development of a version of the app aimed at young people.