Instagram Starts Listing Suggested Posts In Home Feed

With the new feature coming to Instagram, even if all the posts in the home page stream are seen, the suggested posts of the users who are not followed under the name of “Recommended Posts” will also be listed.

Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms in recent years, introduced its new feature that will allow users to spend more time on the home page. From now on, Instagram will continue your homepage flow under the name of “Recommended Posts” with a section similar to “Discover” even if the shares of the accounts you follow in your home page stream are finished.

Previously, the home page stream completely listed the posts of the people that the users followed. Users with the new feature will be able to go to the Recommended Posts or to see the posts they have followed but previously shared with the option “See Older Posts”.

It will increase the usage time

With this new feature, Instagram will enable users who do not follow many people and whose home page flow is not very full to spend more time in the application. For this, when the shares of the people followed are finished, there will be a field under the name of “You See All” in the stream. Under this field, there will be a button to go to older posts, while if you continue your stream, there will be posts belonging to users that you do not follow but may be of interest.

IGTV and Reels content will not be included

Let us remind you that the short video sharing feature Reels, which is a competitor to IGTV and TikTok, brought by Instagram for sharing long videos, is not currently included in the main page stream. Instagram will continue to list advertisements and sponsored content in addition to normal posts, and it is planned to start offering features such as IGTV and Reels in the stream in the future.



