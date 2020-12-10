Instagram Started to Offer Worldwide Shopping on Reels

The shopping feature on Instagram can be used over Reels videos as of today. In the statements made by Instagram, users will be able to get detailed information about the products in the Reels content, save and buy these products.

Instagram, one of the most popular photo and video sharing platforms in the world, is in a study that will differentiate its general structure for a while. Being aware of the importance of online shopping, the developers are trying to make it possible to shop on Instagram with their work. In the latest statements made by the company, it was stated that the shopping feature can be experienced through Reels.

According to the statements made by Instagram, all users around the world will now be able to shop on Reels. Following the statements made by Instagram, the leading names of the sector started to promote their products and guide users with their Reel videos they shared. To be honest, Instagram is now even closer to being an e-commerce platform.

This is how Instagram’s new feature looks

According to the information obtained, users will be able to get detailed information about the products in the Reels videos, save those products, and buy them if they want. In this way, every user will instantly have a product they need. It is an undeniable fact that this wallet-foe feature will delight shoppers.

Meanwhile, Instagram also shared the 2020 in-platform shopping trends. According to the statements made, users showed interest in nostalgic products, beauty products and personal care products. In addition, the company says that users also care about brands that are sustainable, and strives to support vendors with values ​​and social responsibility.



