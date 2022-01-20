Instagram Remix Arrives For All Videos On The Network

Instagram launched a new expansion of the Remix feature this Thursday (20th). From now on, users will be able to use the feature, which was previously only used on Reels, in any video content on the platform.

As with Remix for Reels, users will be able to choose from several creative options such as Collabs, Voiceover, Effects and Audio Tool. The expectation is to expand the creation resources for content producers. Instagram points out that videos posted before the Remix expansion cannot be remixed.

Here’s how to use the feature:

1. Choose the desired video — it must be in public mode;

2. Tap on the menu with the three dots in the upper right corner;

3. Choose the option “Remix this video”;

4. Record your answer or save to gallery;

5. Okay, now the remix can be edited normally, as was already possible in Reels.