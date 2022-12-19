Instagram Releases a Review of 2022 With The Main Trends of The Year

Instagram has released its report for the end of 2022, which examines the music trends that have defined the year in the social media app.

As with Spotify’s Wrapped and TikTok’s list of the most popular songs, Instagram shared the songs and artists who ran the app’s Reels feature this year, as well as shared adapted year-end content from actors such as Bad Bunny and Stranger Things, Pria Ferguson.

The list of the best songs featured on Instagram Reels in 2022 includes Harry Styles’ song “As It Was”, Jack Harlow’s hit “First Class” and Kate Bush’s resurgent hit “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”.)’.

Elsewhere, the 2022 Recap template on Reels is intended for users to “reflect on the significant moments they shared this year.” They can do this using “storytelling templates” from Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled and Priah Ferguson, which allows them to share up to 14 photos to compose a year-end video.

Learn more about Instagram’s 2022 results here.

In other year-end social media reviews, the most popular songs on TikTok in the UK this year were “Sunroof” by Niki Yura, “Jiggle Jiggle” by Louis Theroux and “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush.

Meanwhile, on Spotify Wrapped, Taylor Swift became the most listened-to artist in the UK, and Bad Bunny won the world title for the third year in a row. Along with Taylor Swift, Drake is in second place in the list of the most popular artists in the UK, as well as Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Dave, Eminem, Arctic Monkeys and D-Block Europe.

Instagram Facebook has announced that it will block accounts that post links to competing social media platforms, including Instagram along with Facebook, Donald Trump’s Truth Social and others.

Facebook Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post, in particular, we will delete accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms. TikTok is a notable exception to these new restrictions.