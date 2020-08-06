Instagram Reels, the Instagram TikTok: How to make reels

“If something is successful, copy it.” This is the prevailing maxim among mobile applications and social networks.

All of them copy each other, and as a clear example we have the Instagram Stories, a function added to the app after Snapchat rejected the purchase offer by Facebook. Now the fashion app is TikTok, and all are in the plan of offer similar services. And after the short YouTube videos comes Instagram Reels, basically the Instagram TikTok.

Instagram TikTok Reels

According to the Facebook-owned app, “With Reels you can create fun videos to share with your friends or anyone on Instagram: Record and edit videos of several 15-second clips with audio, effects, and new creative tools. In the feed, you can share reels with your followers and, if you have a public account, you can share them with the wider Instagram community through a new space in the “Explore” section.

Further expanding the functions of an Instagram turned into the Multifunction leader, Reels is based on the principle of TikTok and you already have it available in the final version of Instagram. And surely, like Stories, it will become a success among its users. But how does it work?

Create an Instagram Reel

Select “Reels” at the bottom of the Instagram camera. You’ll see different creative editing tools on the left side of the screen, allowing you to create your reel. For example:

Reels can be recorded in a series of clips (one at a time), all together or with videos from your gallery. Hold down the capture button to record the first clip. You will see a progress indicator at the top of the screen as you record. Stop recording to finish each clip.



