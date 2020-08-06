Instagram Reels: How to see Reels on Instagram

Instagram Reels are not as easy to find as Instagram stories

Instagram Reels is the latest social media feature that is here to replace TikTok. The reels are 15-second videos that are exactly like TikTok videos. Now that TikTok is banned and Instagram is already so popular, there is a huge void for Instagram to fill.

Since the feature is still so new, many people wonder how to watch Instagram Reels. We don’t blame you, because Instagram has not made the reels as easy to spot as it is for Instagram stories.

How to view Instagram Reels

There are multiple ways to quickly and easily view Instagram reels. This is how you can do it easily.

Open Instagram and browse your feed until you see a video of Reels. You’ll see the Reels icon at the bottom left of the video. Tap that icon and it will take you only to Reels. The video will continue to loop until you swipe down to see more videos.

An alternative way to view the reels on Instagram is to go to the Explore feed on Instagram by tapping the magnifying glass icon. You will see a giant video of reels at the top. Tap Reels and swipe down to see more Reels videos.

If you have posted reels, you can also view reels by going to your profile page and tapping the reels icon.

Those are the main ways you can view Instagram Reels. The main differences between Reels and TikTok seem to be that Reels are limited to 15 seconds. TikTok allows you to upload slightly longer videos.

Launch of Instagram Reels

Yesterday, Wednesday, August 5, the launch of Instagram Reels took place in more than 50 countries. This new feature is a way to create and discover short and entertaining videos on the platform. You can share these videos with your friends or anyone on Instagram. Record and edit 15-second videos with multiple clips with audio, effects, and new creative tools.



