Instagram recognizes Emma Coronel

Emma Coronel, wife of drug trafficker Joaquín “el Chapo“ Guzmán, former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS), shared a photograph on Instagram Stories in which she presumed that the social network had already confirmed that this is her account, the only one and the official one.

Through the social network of photographs “therealemmacoronel”, the former beauty queen posted an image in which it is appreciated that the social network has already made this account official, this through the icon with which you can see when a public figure is really who is behind a profile of this type of platform.

In this profile, Coronel only has four photos, after he deleted all his publications due to the rumors that existed with each of the images he shared, including one referring to the tunnel through which Chapo Guzmán would supposedly escape again while still awaiting sentencing in New York.

The other allegedly referred to a message sent to Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias El Mencho, Señor de los Gallos or el Gallero, leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), this after sharing a photo in the tourist area of the mayor of Xochimilco in Mexico City.

Despite the fact that he constantly shares photos on Instagram Stories, his formal return to the wall of this social network, occurred after last January 26 he posted an image in which he appears skiing, on that occasion it was said that they were taken in Colorado when He took his twin daughters to visit Chapo Guzmán at the maximum security prison where he is being held.

Then, on February 14, she also posted on her wall a photo in which she appears with a huge neckline that leaves little to the imagination and also reveals her shoulders. While on May 10, she shared a photo where she looks more and more beautiful, this time to celebrate Mother’s Day or Mother’s Day.

While the most recent is a photograph which she released to celebrate her 31st birthday and where she looks like a true queen.

Although other media disseminated information from other accounts, only here have we followed up on that profile, which is now confirmed, is the official one.



