Instagram Now Brings Reels and IGTV Shopping Tools

Instagram, which turned the application into a semi-shopping platform, now brings shopping tools to IGTV and Reels. It is highly possible that you will encounter tagged products while watching videos on Instagram soon.

Instagram, one of the largest social media platforms in the world, continues to develop the shopping ‘talent’ of its mobile application more and more every day. According to the statements made, Instagram will now bring the shopping tools offered for the main posts to IGTV and Reels.

Instagram, which wants to create new revenue gates for brands and influencers, will bring shopping tools to Reels and IGTV, opening the doors for content producers who prepare both long and short video content to earn income with their own brands and sponsored content.

Shopping becomes an integral part of Instagram

While shopping tools for IGTV are published for Instagram users all over the world; Shopping tools for Reels continue to be tested. Not satisfied with this, Instagram has started testing the ads feature for IGTV, and according to the company’s statement, the revenues from IGTV ads will be shared with the creators.

This year, Instagram released Instagram Checkout, an in-app payment option for businesses in the US, and continues its efforts to make shopping one of Instagram’s main functions by publishing shopping tools for IGTV and Reels. It is highly possible that you will encounter video tagged products in IGTV videos now and soon after in Reels videos.



