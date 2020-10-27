Instagram now allows lives up to 4 hours long

Instagram is about to boost the platform’s live streaming feature. Through Twitter, the company announced major changes to the role, including more live time and an archive of past productions.

With the update, the streaming feature will support up to four hours of continuous streaming. By default, Instagram currently allows you to make live videos of up to 60 minutes, but the company has already breached and extended the limit for some accounts in the course of 2020.

According to Instagram, lives of up to four hours will be available to all users who have no history of violations of social network guidelines. The update with the feature will begin shipping globally soon.

Lives file and dedicated tab

In addition to supporting longer lives, Instagram will also receive a broadcast file. The functionality allows the user to save productions for up to 30 days, download the content on devices or send the video to IGTV.

Another novelty announced by Instagram is the “Live Now” feature, which will appear on the IGTV app and on the Explore tab. The function groups live broadcasts that are happening and aims to help the user to find more content to consume within the platform.

The new live-focused tools arrive after Instagram brings other updates to the feature during the year. While the function was limited to cell phones previously, Instagram now allows users to follow live streams from the browser and also make donations to content creators.



