Instagram News: “Take A Break” Is Here

Instagram: A pioneer in this, in 2018 Apple took note of the groups that complained about their devices creating addiction, introducing tools to prevent these cases and starting with iOS 12, which implemented the Screen Time function, offering users detailed information and tools so that they understand and better control the time they spend using apps and websites.

Daily and weekly activity reports show total time spent on individual apps, usage by app category, how many notifications have been received, and how many times the iPhone or iPad has been picked up.

Instagram Take a Break

Facebook also takes the health of users seriously on one of its networks – star, which is why in November it announced ‘Take a Break’, a function whose main purpose is to suggest that the user do the same: Take a break. Now when a user has been scrolling through Instagram for quite some time, the app will ask them to take a break and set reminders for the future.

Teens, in particular, will receive notifications to set those reminders to make sure they are aware of the feature. They’ll also see expert-backed tips to help them “think and restart.”

How much time do you spend on Instagram

In March 2022, Instagram will also launch tools for parents and guardians that will allow them to see how much time their children spend on the application and set time limits. Teens will also have the option of notifying their parents if they report someone, which will serve to signal to the adults in their life that they may need to talk about it.

And another of the experimental functions that Instagram is testing will be very useful for teenagers and young people who want to eliminate their activity in the application from when they were much younger. This new tool will allow users to massively delete the photos and videos they have posted, as well as all their “likes” and comments. The feature will be available to everyone in January.