Instagram news: Shortcut icons and changes in Stories

Although Android allows application shortcuts for 4 years, the truth is that not many apps have taken advantage of this. Instagram, one of the most popular, was going to do it a year ago, in October 2019, although it has not been until now that we have really seen the result.

And now you have the option to access various Instagram functions from the same icon on the mobile desktop.

Instagram shortcut icons

If you recently had an Instagram update, try this: press and hold the app icon in the mobile menu. If you only see the uninstall menu or the action of moving the icon, you don’t have it yet. But if you already have it, when you do this, you will get a list called Shortcuts that will allow you to access 4 Instagram functions directly, without going through the initial feed.

Camera, to directly open the Instagram camera

New Post

See Activity, to go directly to the ‘likes’ and comments section

Direct, to go directly to the direct messages of the app.

You can click these icons in that list, or you can drag them to the mobile menu to have them next to the Instagram icon if you want.

Stories files

Another renewed section is the ‘stories’ file, which now consists of three sections:

All stories in reverse chronological order

A calendar view

One with a map view, in case users added the location



