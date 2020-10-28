Instagram live streaming time limit increases to four hours

Instagram continues to focus on improving the live streaming experience. The company announced a number of minor changes that will make it easier to broadcast on the platform and then store live stream videos.

The biggest update is that publishers are no longer limited to 60 minutes. It is possible to broadcast live on Instagram for up to four hours. This extended time window will be made available to Instagram users worldwide. For this, they should not have violated any intellectual property or contract in the past.

Just like stories and streaming posts, users will be able to view their live streams in their private archives. These will be kept until 30 days have passed since the broadcast. They will also have the opportunity to download this content and republish it elsewhere. Also, Instagram adds the “Live Now” section that will show live streams to IGTV, which people visit at any time to watch something.

When all these are evaluated together, we see that Instagram has invested more in the live broadcast format, which is very popular due to the pandemic. In the article published about the changes, the company said the longer time span will allow fitness trainers to take longer classes, and activists will have more time to meet with their communities.

In general, we see that people replace the activities they normally perform mutually with live broadcast. Among these is shopping, which Instagram has added innovations in recent months. Meanwhile, the company hopes its live streaming videos will keep people on the app for longer. After all, live streams cannot be watched as desired at other times. In fact, there are many different platforms where people can broadcast live, and Instagram is trying to stand out from the competition with its breakthroughs.



