Instagram Live Rooms lets you add more people to streams

Instagram will introduce live streams with up to four participants via Live Rooms. Currently, lives on the social network are limited to two people per session.

Basically, the Live Rooms tool is an extension of the live streaming feature on Instagram, which adds the possibility of having four people in the same session and expanding the platform’s potential.

So far, the tool is being tested by some content creators in India, due to the extremely high demand and potential of the resource in that region. It shouldn’t be long before the feature reaches the final version across the country and Indonesia.

“With the ability to be live with up to three guests, creators have more opportunities to have conversations with their communities, and expand their reach and possibilities of using‘ Lives ’,” comments Instagram, on the company’s official blog. Accompanied by the expansion of live streams, the tool receives a slight rework on the interface, making it visually close to the current application.

In addition, Live Rooms behaves in the same way as the common lives tool – with an intuitive and simplified interface. Therefore, adopting it to improve the content of the broadcasts will not require adaptation, being limited to sending participation requests to the guests.

In India, the resource was very well received and is functioning well. Considering the history of this type of addition, the tool should be available to the world soon.



