Instagram Lite Returns: Its Size Will Be About a Photo

Instagram has begun testing its new Instagram Lite application, especially for low-spec smartphones and regions with poor internet connectivity. Although the application does not offer some Instagram features to users, it promises a cleaner and more efficient experience.

Instagram, one of the largest social media platforms in the world, started testing a new application called “Instagram Lite” in 2018, and the first version, with a file size of only 573 kilobytes, targeted smartphones with low hardware specifications.

Instagram had surprisingly unplugged the Instagram Lite application last May and stated that they were developing a new Instagram Lite application. Said new application has begun to be tested in India.

The new Instagram Lite will have a similar interface to the “old” Instagram app

With a file size of about 2MB, the new Instagram Lite aims to offer a better Instagram experience on low-performance smartphones and lower internet speeds. Although the application has a very similar interface to the Instagram application we are used to, it also offers some important differences.

Before everything; Instagram Lite application does not have Instagram features such as Reels, Store and IGTV. For this reason, we can say that you will come across an application that is similar to a few years ago, with only Instagram posts and Stories.

It is currently unknown when Instagram will release its new “Lite” application for more countries, but the application has already reached 5 million downloads. It is not known how much interest an Instagram application will receive without Reels, Store and IGTV, but it is obvious that it will provide a more performance Instagram experience for many users.



