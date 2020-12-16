Instagram Lite is launched! Here are the details

Lite versions of the applications continue to appear. Now the Instagram Lite version has been released. The new version available for download is an alternative for entry-level phones. Applications that have been in our lives for many years receive many updates and inflate the memory of the phones. For this reason, just like PUBG Mobile Lite, the lite version of Instagram has been released, here are the details of the version:

Instagram Lite is currently only available in India and on Android phones!

There are lite versions of popular social media apps. These versions that you can diversify such as Facebook Lite, Messenger Lite and Twitter Lite are also the best option for phones with low hardware, as they take up less space and require less processing power.

Facebook announced its new Instagram Lite application for Android phones. This basically speaks to people whose phone is entry-level like other apps released as lite.

The version that has been released for devices with low specifications will consume less data as it will take up less space on phones as it is less than 2 MB. Some features that are not used by those using the regular version of Instagram are not available in the lite version. For example, Reels, Shopping and IGTV. In addition to these are popular features, including Instagram’s stories feature.



