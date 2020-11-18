Instagram Launches Guides Feature All Over The World

Guides, the feature of Instagram that is likely to be used by content producers, has been put into use. With this feature, users will be able to prepare guides and recommendations for their followers.

Instagram recently began testing the send key with word search feature, in Turkish “guides / directories” offered Guides feature can be turned to use in Turkey together with the entire world.

Guides feature, which is thought to be preferred by content producers, will be accessible to all users and users will be able to make suggestions by sharing their favorite places, products or posts with their followers in the Guides tab.

Instagram aims to support creators with Guides

Making a statement about the Guides feature, Instagram states that content producers are a very important source of inspiration for the Instagram community and that they aim to support creators with Guides.

Guides has two important benefits for users and especially for content producers. Users will be able to discover their recommendations by visiting the guide prepared by a person they follow. Content producers will be able to prepare guides that they think will be useful for their followers. However, let us remind you once again that all users can prepare guides with the Guides feature.

In users’ Instagram profiles; Just like Reels, IGTV and tagged posts, guides will be placed in a separate tab and can be shared via stories or direct messages. In addition, product-related guides will be available on the Instagram Shopping tab.



