Instagram is on the agenda with its new feature

Instagram, which wants to enable users to spend more time in the application, comes up with the Recommended Posts feature. Thanks to this feature, when you see all posts on the main page, you will see ads and suggested posts.

Instagram is on the agenda with the Recommended Posts feature

“The new feature won’t have the same content as the Discover tab,” says Julian Gutman, product manager for Instagram Home. For example, a person who follows the pages about Space will see content related to Space on the homepage thanks to Suggested Posts. More comprehensive content about Physics will continue to be included in the Explore tab. ”Used expressions.

Stating that more ads will be shown with the new feature, Gutman declined to comment on how often users viewed all posts. The feature, which will not be included in the IGTV and Reels tabs for now, will appear in both tabs in the future.

Although Gutman says that the new feature is not intended to keep users in the application more, this feature will greatly increase the time many users will spend on Instagram.

It is among the rumors that this feature is offered to users inspired by the TikTok application.



