Instagram is down in much of the world

Thousands of users are reporting the fall of Instagram in different parts of the world. The social network has not commented on the matter, for now.

Thousands of users from different parts of the world are reporting connection problems with Instagram. It is not possible to update the feed or publish content, including stories. In Downdetector it is also possible to observe that the reports about the fall have shot up significantly in the last minutes. It is on Twitter where most of those affected are reporting the situation. However, the photographic social network has yet to comment on the matter.



