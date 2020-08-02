Instagram introduces new features to control cyberbullying

Instagram has launched a series of new features to control cyberbullying on its platform. This is what they do

Instagram has just announced the launch of a series of new features to combat cyberbullying on its platform. These new features include mass comment removal, comment restriction, the ability to choose who can tag you in photos, and more. Let’s take a look at all these new features.

Delete mass comments

Previous Instagram users had to select and delete each comment individually. This became a very tedious task for instagrammers with a large fan base. With this new update, the company now allows iOS users to select and delete multiple comments at once. This feature had been available in the Android version of the app for some time.

To remove multiple comments at once, iOS users should tap the three dots in the upper right corner and select the “Manage Comments” option. They can then choose up to 25 comments to delete at once.

Restrict comments from certain accounts

Now you can restrict the comments of individual accounts. To do so, iOS users must tap the three dots in the upper right corner while in the comment section of a photo. There they must select the option “Manage comments” and touch “More options”. There they can select the accounts they want to restrict so they don’t comment on their photos.

Android users must press and hold a comment to select it. Then, they must touch the three points in the upper right corner and select the option “Block or restrict”.

Choose who can tag you

To counter cyber bullying, Instagram now offers users an option to select users who can tag them in posts. This will help them not to be tagged in random hate posts made by cyberbullies.

This function is found within the “Privacy” tab located in the configuration menu. It provides users with three settings: “Everyone”, which allows everyone to tag them within posts, “Only People You Follow”, which allows people you follow to post with a tag on your profile, and “Nobody”, which does not allow anyone on the platform to tag you within posts.

Highlighting positive feedback

The app now offers its users the option to post positive comments on a photo post. Pinning a comment will highlight it and display the comment at the top. This feature is not currently available to all users as the company is testing it internally. However, it states that the feature will be available soon.



