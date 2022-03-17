Instagram: Instability Hinders Posts and Deletes Stories

Instagram went through an instability that made it difficult to publish posts on the timeline and even deleted posts from stories. According to Downdetector, the problems started last night (16) and persist this Thursday (17).

The service that compiles the problems reported in internet services points out that the main complaints from users are in relation to mobile applications (67%), posting (24%) and login (9%).

The site’s fault map points out that the complaints were coming from users mainly from São Paulo, Curitiba, Porto Alegre and Rio de Janeiro.

Many people also used Twitter to talk about the situation. People talked about how they’re not being able to post videos and photos on both their timeline and stories.

Updating article…