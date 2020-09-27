Instagram: how to put dark mode on Android and iOS

More than a simple aesthetic addition, the Dark Mode or Dark Mode is a very useful function designed for the well-being of the user. When activated, the interface of the network, app or platform that we are using becomes dark and the brightness level is considerably reduced, something beneficial for the human eye especially in low light conditions.

Our eyes rest while we can continue using the mobile. Implemented in apps, networks and platforms such as Twitter, Messenger, YouTube or WhatsApp, it is also possible to activate it on Instagram whenever you want, without having to resort to the ‘trick’ of the operating system.

Activate dark mode on Instagram

Implemented natively from Android 10 and iOS 13 -and therefore included in Android 11 and iOS 14-, the Dark Mode is present as an option in both operating systems. And until now, if you had dark mode activated on an Android mobile or an iPhone, Instagram is one of the apps that you saw under dark mode.

But you can also activate its Dark Mode whenever you want, because Instagram already includes this option in its settings. For it:

Open Instagram on your mobile – check that you have the app updated On the main interface, look for the profile icon, located at the bottom right. Press it. When you are in the profile, click on the Menu icon -the three horizontal lines-, located in the upper right corner. Look down, find the Settings section and enter Find the topic section Here you will have 3 options, and it is left to your choice: Clear -the default theme-, Dark -the Dark Mode- and System Default -Instagram will activate the dark mode according to your Android or iOS OS, and it will also remove it according to the SO.



