Instagram filed for illegal use of its biometric data

The company Facebook is about to face another lawsuit for misusing the information of those who have an account on one of the company’s social networks, because now Instagram is being targeted by an action in which it was perceived an illegal data collection of those who have a profile on the site.

This situation becomes even more serious because, in addition to acquiring such personal elements that can be used for various purposes without authorization, Facebook was still making use of it to make a profit from it, making several people victims without being aware of it.

In all, according to the California state court, more than 100 million people have been affected, something that will represent a high (and deserved) expense on compensation for these users, a value that is already being studied by the courts as being fair for each who had private data used without consent.

Regarding numbers, everything indicates that the lawsuit adds the need for Facebook to pay $ 1,000 (~ R $ 5,470) for breach of privacy or, if it is proven that you acted recklessly in a conscious manner, it means that that number can multiply, up to $ 5,000 (~ $ 27,364).

The amount would be another hole in the company’s account, which disbursed US $ 650 million for illegal collection of biometric data by Facebook, yielding an agreement of up to US $ 400 for those affected, but the agreement has not yet been accepted by the judge. The company has yet to comment on the new lawsuit, so there is still no public defense against the charges in the lawsuit.



